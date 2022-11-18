Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Gentherm worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Gentherm by 5,247.2% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $73.20 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $77,235.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,649.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $77,235.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,393 shares of company stock worth $487,838. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

