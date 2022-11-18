Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

