Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,455,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 146,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 620,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

CLOU opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $31.05.

