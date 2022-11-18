GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,532 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of GrowGeneration worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in GrowGeneration by 58.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

GRWG stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $393.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.81. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

