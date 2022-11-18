Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after acquiring an additional 557,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 114,232 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

NYSE:HE opened at $38.87 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

