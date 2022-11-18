Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heska by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the first quarter worth about $115,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Heska by 0.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 330,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

HSKA stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

