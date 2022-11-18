Holistic Financial Partners Buys 13,495 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,978.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $967.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.89.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

