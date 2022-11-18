Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 192,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 593,954 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
NASDAQ HST opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.