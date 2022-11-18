Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 192,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 625,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 593,954 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

