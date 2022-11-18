Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.5% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 70,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 86.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 56.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.