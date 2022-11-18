Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 49,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 168,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 106,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 190,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.