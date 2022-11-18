Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,258 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 49,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.5% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 168,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 106,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 190,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.78 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.