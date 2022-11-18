Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Position Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $224.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.18 and its 200-day moving average is $223.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

