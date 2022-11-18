InTrack Investment Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 123.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 14,715 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 18,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 62.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 21,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,658,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $910,380,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $150.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

