Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,283 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.36 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $12.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

