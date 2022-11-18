Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,253,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,342,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 520.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 489,929 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

