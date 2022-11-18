Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,376,736 shares.The stock last traded at $81.35 and had previously closed at $81.82.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 78,326 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

