Investors Purchase High Volume of Foot Locker Put Options (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,027 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,215 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $380,113.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,740,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 9,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $380,113.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,740,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,264,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 378.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 101.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,062 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

