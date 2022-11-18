iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Position Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 386,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after buying an additional 192,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.