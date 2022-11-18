iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226,185 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,176,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWJ opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $70.08.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.