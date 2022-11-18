J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 127,619 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,898.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 127,619 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,212,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,420 shares of company stock worth $12,769,879. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $967.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

