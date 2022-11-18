J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.1% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $150.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.00. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

