Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,301.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,927.2% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 21,296 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6,216.1% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,718.3% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,202.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 827,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after buying an additional 763,850 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

