Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stake Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jamf were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jamf by 56.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 340,533 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 29.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,415,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,258,000 after purchasing an additional 318,630 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter worth $3,709,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 13.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,097 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Jamf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of JAMF opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

