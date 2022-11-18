Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 98.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPV opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Barings Participation Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Participation Investors Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

