Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,532,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,728,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,343,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

LYG opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.49) to GBX 44 ($0.52) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.68) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.72) to GBX 64 ($0.75) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

