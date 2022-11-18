Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $193,000 in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,874 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONB stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

