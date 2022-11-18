Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 2,582,582 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marqeta Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Read More

