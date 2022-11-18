Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.3% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANL. StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

PANL opened at $4.77 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

