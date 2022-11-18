Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Rambus by 3.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Rambus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 771.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 103,443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rambus by 172.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after buying an additional 895,409 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -162.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,272 shares of company stock worth $2,823,015 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.