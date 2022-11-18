Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 236.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 398.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 11.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WEN. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

WEN stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.