Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,107 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 139,242 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,546.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 145,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIE opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

