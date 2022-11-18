Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $176,000 Position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of TNGX stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 70,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $285,799.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,053,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,637,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 283,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,524. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

