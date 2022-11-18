Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $176,000 Position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TNGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 70,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $285,799.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,053,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,637,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 283,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,524. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
