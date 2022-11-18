Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Kennametal worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kennametal by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 12.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $272,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.92. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.