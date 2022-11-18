KRS Capital Management LLC Buys 3,971 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.3 %

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,769,879. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $967.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.