Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stake Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,778 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 48.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 365.3% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 127,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 100,081 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $338.48 million, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Equities analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

