LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271,804 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,238,000 after buying an additional 2,303,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 79.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after buying an additional 624,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 69.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,416,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 582,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

