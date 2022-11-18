LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.56% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.
LegalZoom.com Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of LZ stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.60.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
