Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $155,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $183,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of LESL stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LESL. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.