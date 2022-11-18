Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 234,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 66,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

LUMN stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

