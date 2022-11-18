M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 43.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 84.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 259.6% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 312.8% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 78,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDC. Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M.D.C. from $31.50 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

M.D.C. Price Performance

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $31.43 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

