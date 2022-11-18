Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Marathon Oil by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 60,578 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of MRO opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

