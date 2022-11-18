Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) CEO Michael J. Hennigan Sells 80,149 Shares

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MPC opened at $120.40 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $123.12. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

