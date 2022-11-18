Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Medifast worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Medifast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.06 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.66. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,584.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MED stock opened at $118.45 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $230.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

