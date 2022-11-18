MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after buying an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,625,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,153,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,391,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,293,000 after buying an additional 225,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after buying an additional 36,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,741 shares of company stock worth $1,337,388. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

