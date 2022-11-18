Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.64, for a total transaction of $1,274,832.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,006,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $218.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.11. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $268.77.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in ResMed by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.