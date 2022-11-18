Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,190 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,450 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21,811.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $241.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.