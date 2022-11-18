Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $155.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

