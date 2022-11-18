Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CL King downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.
Shares of MTX stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $75.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
