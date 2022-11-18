Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Short Interest Up 5.2% in October

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,130,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 19,130,000 shares. Currently, 26.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mister Car Wash news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 36,978 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $332,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 1.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCW. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

