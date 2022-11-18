Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Model N by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Model N by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Model N by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Model N to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,707.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,937.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,284,683.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $469,047.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,707.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,161. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MODN stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

