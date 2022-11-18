Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Position Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.7 %

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

